Kolkata, July 03: The civic authorities in Kolkata will announce the Kolkata Fatafat Result (Kolkkata FF Result) of today, July 03, shortly. Those taking part in the Satta Matka-style lottery game can check Kolkata FF Result on websites including kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. A speculative lottery game, the Kolkata FF (Kolkata Fatafat) is played on all seven days of the week and consists a total of eight rounds also called "bazis". Participants can also scroll below to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart (Kolkata FF Result Chart) of July 03, 2025.

The Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF requires players to be physically present in West Bengal's capital city to take part in the lottery game. This lottery game also requires participants to place bets in order to win varying prizes. The results of 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi are declared after every round is completed, meaning the games are played throughout the day. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 02, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game .

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for July 03, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM 347 4

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

While the game offers an exciting opportunity for entertainment and potential winnings, players are advised to understand the game’s mechanics and adopt strategies to improve their chances. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

However, caution is advised due to the financial risks involved. Participants should be mindful of legalities related to gambling in their respective regions and play responsibly to avoid any potential pitfalls.

