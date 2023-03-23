New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Power utility BSES has appealed to its over 48 lakh consumers to switch off electrical appliances and non-essential lights for one hour from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm on March 25 to observe 'Earth Hour', officials said.

Last year, Delhi had saved 171 MW electricity on account of Earth Hour, they said. Earth Hour is a global environmental movement started by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in 2007.

"We sincerely appeal to our over 4.8 million consumers and around 2 million residents in our area to make the right choice for the planet and for the future generations that will inherit it. This Earth Hour, 'switch-off and invest in our planet'. Citizens can help protect the natural world to safeguard our future," a BSES spokesperson said.

"BSES discoms are actively championing sustainable growth by promoting renewable, roof-top solar, EV charging, electric vehicles, battery storage, behavioural energy efficiency, and demand side management programs. We also urge consumers to adopt a sustainable way of life and adopt green options like solar energy, EVs, and energy efficiency as a way of life," the spokesperson added.

Speaking about the essence of Earth Hour, a WWF-India spokesperson said, "This year, Earth Hour 2023 is asking individuals, communities and businesses to join the biggest hour for Earth, by switching off and giving an hour by doing something positive for the planet. Anyone anywhere can join the biggest hour for Earth."

Moreover, BRPL and BYPL will also switch off all non-essential lights at their over 400 offices spread across an area of around 950 square kilometres during the appointed hour on March 25, the statement said.

