New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The BSES on Thursday released an advisory ahead of the arrival of monsoon in Delhi to ensure a safe and incident free rainy season by following simple safety guidelines.

It noted that water-logging, uprooting of trees due to strong winds, damage to electricity installations owing to falling branches resulting in outages were some of the unique problems during monsoons and advised people to switch off power supply of the affected area as a precautionary measure.

"We are geared up to ensure reliable power supply to our 45 lakh consumers while taking all safety measures that are required during the rainy season.

"Consumers can play a very important role in ensuring an incident-free monsoon by following simple safety guidelines," a BSES spokesperson said.

The discom said its "integrated and proactive" monsoon action plan was aimed at ensuring consumers' safety as well as "minimising the downtime of power supply arising out of exigencies during the season".

To minimize the accumulation of moisture in the grids and panels, active measures including increasing the height of foundation bases of transformers in low-lying areas to safe levels, preventing water logging, and proper fencing around all plinth and pole mounted transfers, have been taken, it said.

The BSES has also advised customers to stay away from electrical installations like electricity poles, sub stations, transformers, and streetlights, to get wiring in their respective premises checked, to put-off the main switch in case of water logging or leakage in meter cabin, to install an Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker (ELCB) to prevent shocks, and keep a tester handy to check faulty switches, among others.

The discom has also urged its customers to report any incidents of illegal drawing of electricity by hooking on to mainlines or electrical equipment that can pose a serious safety hazard, as well as unplanned digging that often leads to power outages.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)