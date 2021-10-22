Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 22 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) has detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The IED was detected on the Baramulla-Handwara highway.

Also Read | Bihar Horror: Angry Man Throws Acid on Wife, Children After Verbal Spat in Saharsa District, Booked.

"Alert and vigilant troops of 143Bn @BSF_Kashmir detected IED at Baramulla- Handwara road at Kashmir during the ROP. Bomb Disposal team called by BSF to defuse the IED for secure passage of the traffic," the BSF tweeted on Thursday.

More details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttarakhand Rains: 64 Dead in Rain-Related Incidents, 3,500 People Rescued So Far; Over 16,000 Evacuated to Safer Places.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)