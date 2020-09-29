Mamit (Mizoram) [India], September 29 (ANI): The troops of Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a bid to smuggle arms and ammunition in the Mamit district of Mizoram, the force said on Tuesday.

According to the BSF, its troops foiled the smuggling attempt on September 28.

"AK series rifles, one AK-47, 28 magazines, two Khukhris, other ammunition and Rs 39,020 were recovered from three persons in two vehicles," the BSF informed. (ANI)

