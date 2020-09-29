Rajkot, September 29: A medium-intensity earthquake hit Gujarat’s Rajkot district on Tuesday. The quake jolted Rajkot at around 3:49 pm. According to the Institute of Seismological Research, the magnitude of the earthquake measured on the Richter Scale was 4.1. Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake Measuring 4.5 on Richter Scale Hits Rajkot.

There are no reports of any collateral damage or injury in the quake. Due to the tremors, panic gripped the area, and people rushed out of their houses. More details are still awaited.

Tweet by ANI:

An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale occurred at 3:49pm today in Rajkot, Gujarat: Institute of Seismological Research — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

Since last few months, low--intensity earthquakes have been frequently hitting several northern states in India. Earlier on July 5, an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude, with its epicentre around 14 kms from Bhachau in Kutch district in Gujarat. On July 16 also, a medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Rajkot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2020 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).