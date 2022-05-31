Shillong, May 31 (PTI) Top BSF officers of the Northeast went to Bangladesh on Tuesday to attend a high-level meeting with BGB commanders in Sylhet, officials said.

Led by BSF's Inspector General of Tripura Sumit Sharan, the top officers of the Indian security force are meeting officers of Bangladesh's BGB at the Border Coordination Conference, which will conclude on June 2.

Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Special Cell Gets 5-Day Remand of Lawrence Bishnoi in Punjabi Singer Murder Case.

"During the conference, issues of common concern pertaining to trans-border crimes such as smuggling through the International Border are being deliberated upon," a BSF spokesperson said.

Bottlenecks in the progress of infrastructure and developmental works on both sides of the border are also being resolved through discussions, he said.

Also Read | HIV Drug May Be a Potential Treatment for Dementia, Says Study.

"The issues related to insurgency on either side of the border will also be discussed in length. Such conferences help in having a better understanding and improvement of border management," the spokesperson said.

Last November, a similar meeting was held in Shillong.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)