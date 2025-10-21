Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 21 (ANI): The Tripura Frontier of the Border Security Force, on Tuesday observed Police Commemoration Day with solemnity and reverence at Frontier Headquarters, Salbagan, Agartala, an official release said.

Aloke Kumar Chakraborty, Inspector General, BSF Tripura Frontier, and all ranks, paid heartfelt tributes to the brave souls who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Also Read | Did a Passenger Sleep in the Train’s Toilet? As Congress Takes Dig at PM Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Indian Railways Reveals Truth About Viral Photo.

During the ceremony, the Inspector General laid a wreath at the Smriti Sthal in honour of the police personnel who served the nation. Addressing the gathering, he read out the names of 191 martyrs, including 23 BSF personnel, and highlighted their extraordinary courage and dedication to duty.

Every year, this day serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifice made by 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives while valiantly defending the nation against Chinese aggression on 21st October 1959 at Hot Springs, Ladakh (Jammu & Kashmir).

Also Read | India Restores Full Embassy Status in Afghanistan's Kabul, Upgrades Technical Mission With Immediate Effect.

The observance of this day not only honours their supreme sacrifice but also reinforces the Force's collective resolve to uphold the values and ideals they stood for.

A press release said that on October 17, Aloke Kumar Chakraborty, IG (Designate), took over the charge of Inspector General, Tripura Frontier, BSF from AK Sharma, IG, who was posted to Manipur.

Aloke Kumar Chakraborty is a highly decorated BSF officer and a recipient of the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, the UNMIK Medal, and the Ati Utkrisht Sewa Padak.

He brings with him vast experience in both operational and administrative roles, having served on the Indo-Bangladesh and Indo-Pakistan borders as well as in Anti-Naxal operations. He has also had instructional assignments in premier training institutes like the BSF academy, Gwalior and the Central School of Weapons and Tactics, Indore. In addition, he has served on deputation to the Special Protection Group (SPG) and the United Nations Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK).

Under his dynamic leadership, BSF Tripura Frontier is expected to continue its exemplary work in ensuring border security and maintaining peace and harmony along the Indo-Bangladesh International Border in Tripura. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)