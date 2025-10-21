Did a Passenger Sleep in the Train's Toilet? As Congress Takes Dig at PM Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Indian Railways Reveals Truth About Viral Photo

Mumbai, October 21: Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections 2025, the Bihar unit of the Congress party today, October 21, shared a picture on social media which showed a passenger sleeping in the toilet of the train. Sharing the photo on X (formerly Twitter), Bihar Congress wrote, "Dekhiye Modi-Nitish ne Bihar ko kahaan pahuncha diya. (Look, where Modi-Nitish has taken Bihar to)". Since being shared online, the post has garnered nearly 40,000 views.

The viral picture shared by the Bihar Congress shows a youth sleeping in the toilet of a train. Notably, the Bihar Congress shared another post of an overcrowded train. While sharing a clip of an overcrowded train, the Bihar unit of the grand old party wrote, "Dekhiye 20 saal ka vikas (look at the development of 20 years)." Through both posts, the Bihar Congress tried to attack Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While the post has gone viral on social media, the Indian Railways revealed the truth about the viral picture. Did IndiGo’s Antonov AN-124 Really Land in Antarctica, Becoming 1st Indian Aircraft To Visit the Continent? Fact Check Debunks Fake Digitally Edited Images.

Indian Railways Calls Bihar Congress's Post on X Misleading

This post is misleading. Avoid circulating outdated or distorted information that misrepresents the ongoing efforts of Indian Railways. Please refrain from such attempts to malign the reputation of the organisation or undermine the tireless service of over 12 lakh Railway… https://t.co/cSkfky5jTU pic.twitter.com/VHjt2zZxUS — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 21, 2025

Taking to X, the Ministry of Railways fact-checked the Bihar Congress's viral X post through which the grand old party took a dig at PM Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Sharing a screenshot of the Bihar Congress post, the Railways called the post "misleading". It also advised social media users to avoid circulating "outdated or distorted" information. "Avoid circulating outdated or distorted information that misrepresents the ongoing efforts of Indian Railways," the post read.

The Ministry of Railways further asked the Congress party and netizens to refrain from such attempts to malign the reputation of the Indian Railways or to undermine the tireless service of over 12 lakh railway employees. It must be noted that the voting for the Bihar assembly elections 2025 will take place in two phases on November 6 and November 11. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 14, with results declared the same day. Why Is There a ‘Staircase to Nowhere’ at Mumbai Metro Aqua Line’s Cuffe Parade Station? MMRCL Responds After Photo Goes Viral.

Hence, the alleged claim that a passenger was sleeping in the train's toilet is false. As clarified by the Ministry of Railways, the post is misleading. A fact-check by the Indian Railways termed the Bihar Congress's viral X post as misleading. The Railways also requested people to avoid sharing outdated or distorted information that misrepresents the ongoing efforts of Indian Railways.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Ministry of Railways). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Bihar Congress claims that a passenger slept in a train's toilet. Conclusion : The Ministry of Railways termed the Bihar Congress's X post which showed a man sleeping in a train's toilet as "misleading". Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2025 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).