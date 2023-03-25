Amritsar (Punjab), Mar 25 (PTI) Border Security Force (BSF) troops seized more than seven kg of heroin in the border districts of Amritsar and Tarn Taran in Punjab on Saturday.

In the first incident in Tarn Taran, BSF personnel found suspicious packets lying in a field on the Indian side of the border fence near village Wan.

During a detailed search of the area, BSF troops recovered seven packets of heroin weighing seven kg, the BSF said in a statement.

In the second incident, BSF troops found a container lying in a field near the border fence near village Bharopal in Amritsar.

They recovered 810 grams of heroin hidden inside the container.

