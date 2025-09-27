New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that BSNL's 4G stack embodies the swadeshi spirit.

Responding to a post by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on X, PM Modi said: "Union Minister Scindia highlights how BSNL's 4G stack embodies the swadeshi spirit.

"With over 92,000 sites connecting 22 million Indians, it reflects India's journey from dependence to confidence, driving employment, exports, fiscal revival and advancing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the Prime Minister said.

In a landmark moment for Bharat's telecom sector, and celebrating 25 glorious years of BSNL, PM Modi inaugurating the country's fully indigenous 4G stack and more than 97,500 BSNL towers from Jharsuguda. The BSNL towers are spread across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Assam, Gujarat and Bihar.

The PM, during his visit to the state today also laid the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore.

Other projects being launched or the foundation stones being laid pertain to rail connectivity, expansion of IIT infrastructure,and skill development centres.

The works are in line with the PM's vision of Viksit Bharat for the poor and downtrodden to get access to all-around development.

These projects will significantly improve freight and passenger movement in Odisha and neighbouring states, strengthening local industries and trade. On the occasion, the Prime Minister also flagged off the Amrit Bharat Express between Berhampur and Udhna (Surat), providing affordable and comfortable connectivity across states, supporting tourism, creating employment opportunities, and linking key economic districts.

Healthcare infrastructure in Odisha also received a significant boost during the Prime Minister's visit. He laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of MKCG Medical College in Berhampur and VIMSAR in Sambhalpur into world-class super-speciality hospitals. The upgraded facilities will include enhanced bed capacity, trauma care units, dental colleges, maternal and child care services, and expanded academic infrastructure, ensuring comprehensive health services for the people of Odisha.(ANI)

