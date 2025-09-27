Thane, September 27: On Friday, September 26, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a comprehensive development plan for Thane district to tackle traffic congestion, modernisation of health centres and flood relief. The development came after heated arguments broke out between legislators from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and other parties during the Thane district planning and development committee meeting. During the meeting, lawmakers spoke about the worsening traffic situation in Thane and other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Eknath Shinde Orders MSRDC Officer's Suspension

They also blamed a nexus of politicians and bureaucrats for the poor condition of roads in the Thane and MMR areas. The meeting was headed by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, who is also the guardian minister of Thane, reports Hindustan Times. Eknath Shinde ordered the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to suspend the concerned officer. Speaking at the meeting, Shinde said, "We have to face the people’s anger because of such poor work and such officers. Suspend that officer. We will praise the good work by officers but will not tolerate such things." Mumbai Metro Line 4 Update: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Flag off Trial Run of Metro Line 4, 4A in Thane (See Pics and Videos).

After the meeting, Eknath Shinde said that an expert committee under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will conduct a detailed study on resolving traffic issues in Thane and MMR. The meeting saw Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre from the NCP (SP) and Murbad MLA Kisan Kathore of the BJP speak about the worsening condition of the road from Bhiwandi to Vadpe. The two blamed worsening road conditions on a nexus between political leaders and officials of the MSRDC, which maintains the road.

This led to an argument with Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske. The meeting saw several legislators raising the issues of bad road conditions, water supply and traffic problems in Thane. Notably, the arguments lessened when the Deputy CM directed MSRDC to suspend the officer responsible for the work in the area. Eknath Shinde also said a study would be conducted on the traffic issue in Thane and the MMR. Eknath Shinde’s X Account Hacked: Hackers Post Pakistan and Turkey Flags on Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Account, Restored Within 45 Minutes.

"We have given responsibility to the MMRDA to study the traffic issue with an expert committee and government officials. AI technology will be used for the study and the MMRDA will give us short-term, mid-term and long-term solutions," he added. The developments come amid an ongoing conflict between the Deputy CM and forest minister Ganesh Naik, who is reported to have not attended the meeting.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

