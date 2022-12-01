Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): The political dynamics ahead of the Mainpuri by-elections have been changing continuously. In such a scenario, the political experts claim that the core vote bank of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will decide the outcome of the Mainpuri by-elections.

"This is the Lok Sabha constituency where Mayawati's BSP vote bank will decide who will become the MP in the fight between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) Actually, in Mainpuri more than 1.25 lakh votes belong to the Jatav community and more than seventy thousand votes belong to different castes including Katheria," stated the experts in political affairs.

Also Read | Indian Healthcare Network Witnessed 1.9 Million Cyber Attacks From Pakistan, China and Vietnam This Year: Report.

As per the experts, with Mayawati's BSP not participating in the by-polls, the party supporters have the option to cast their vote for other candidates, and in such circumstances, both SP and BJP parties have the freedom to break into the core vote bank of BSP.

In the last elections too, as per the experts, the BSP's vote bank has been a major factor in the final election results.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 1 Polling: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja Casts Vote in Jamnagar (See Pics).

After the demise of the SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, the representative of the Lok-sabha constituency, the party has been receiving a lot of sympathy. Mainpuri has been a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the party has fielded Dimple Yadav, wife of party president Akhilseh Yadav, for the upcoming elections.

Shivpal Singh Yadav, younger brother of the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, addressed an election rally in support of SP candidate Dimple Yadav in the Jaswantnagar assembly constituency ahead of the elections.

While Mainpuri is a bastion of SP, the BJP, which is running the government in the state and at the Centre, has been campaigning heavily for the seat.

The Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya joined Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-election BJP candidate Raghuraj Shakya during a road show in Barnahal town.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad hit out at Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Sing Yadav saying that both are in a state of panic due to the fear of defeat.

"I do not want to reply to abuses by Akhilesh Yadav ji's and Shivpal Singh's with abuses, nor will I ever, because my values are not like this," said Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

He further said, "Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle are in a state of panic because of the fear of defeat. The people of Rampur are defeating Azam Khan and the people of Mainpuri are defeating Dimple Yadav by making Raghuraj Shakya victorious. The people are working towards the path of development and to end hooliganism in Mainpuri." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)