New Delhi, January 31: President Droupadi Murmu arrived at the new Parliament building for the Budget Session on Wednesday in the traditional horse-drawn carraige, which was last seen during the recent 75 th Republic Day celebrations. President Murmu earlier today departed for the Parliament in the buggy, flanked by guards for her address to a joint sitting of the both Houses of Parliament ahead of the start of the Budget Session.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla greeted her on her arrival in Parliament. Before her address, rituals of sacred 'Sengol' were conducted in the House. The 'Sengol' was carried in the parliament along with the arrival of the President and was installed in the House in her presence. Budget Session 2024: PM Narendra Modi Underlines Interim Budget Session’s Blueprint, Criticises ‘Trouble-Making’ Parliamentarians (Watch Video).

President Droupadi Murmu Arrives in Parliament

#WATCH | Budget Session | President Droupadi Murmu arrives at the Parliament for her address to the joint session of both Houses. Sengol carried and installed in her presence. pic.twitter.com/vhWm2oHj6J — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

On May 28 this year, PM Modi installed the golden spectre in the Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building, after performing puja. PM Modi was handed over the historic 'Sengol' by Adheenams before it was installed in the new Parliament building.

PM Modi took a decision to adopt Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal. This is the same Sengol that was accepted by the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru at his residence on the night of August 14, in the presence of several leaders. At the Republic Day Parade, President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at the national capital's ceremonial boulevard Kartavya Path in the traditional buggy, which made a comeback at the event after 40 years.

Meanwhile, the last session of Parliament before Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year is to provide a total of eight sittings spread over 10 days. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on Thursday (February 1). Budget Session 2024 of Parliament To Begin Today With President Droupadi Murmu’s Address to Both Houses.

As per the list of business by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the proceedings of both the Houses will start half an hour after the President's address. The Secretary Generals of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are scheduled to lay on the table of their respective Houses a copy of the President's address.

On Tuesday, the Central government held a meeting under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with floor leaders of political parties ahead of the Interim Budget Session of the Parliament. In his opening address, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi informed that the Session of Parliament may conclude on February 9. "The Session will provide 8 sittings spread over a period of 10 days," he said.

The Union Minister also informed that the session will mainly be devoted to the Financial Business relating to Interim Union Budget for the year 2024-25 and discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, however essential Legislative and other Business will also be taken up during this session.

Further, he stated that presentation and discussion on Interim Budget of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for 2024-25 along with Supplementary Demands for Grants of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the financial year 2023-24 will also be taken up and voted.

