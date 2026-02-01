New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced that the government will upgrade existing institutions for allied health professionals and establish new ones in both private and government sectors. This initiative aims to train 1 lakh allied health professionals over the next 5 years across 10 selected disciplines, including optometry, radiology, anaesthesia, and applied psychology.

While presenting the Union Budget 2026, the Finance Minister stated that the government will also develop a strong care system covering geriatrics and allied care services. To achieve this, a range of National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF)-aligned programmes will be developed to train multi-skilled caregivers, combining core care with allied skills such as wellness, yoga, and the operation of medical assistive devices. Over the coming year, 1.5 lakh caregivers will be trained.

"In health, existing institutions for allied health professionals will be upgraded, and new AHP institutions established in both the private and government sectors. This will cover 10 selected disciplines, including optometry, radiology, anaesthesia, OT technology, applied psychology and behavioural health and add one lakh AHPs will be trained over the next five years. A strong care system covering geriatrics and allied care services will be developed. A variety of NSQF-aligned programmes will be created to train multi-skilled caregivers, combining core care and allied skills such as wellness, yoga, and the operation of medical assistive devices. Over the coming year, 1.5 lakh caregivers will be trained," Sitharaman said.

In a bid to promote India as a hub for medical tourism, the government will launch a scheme to support states in establishing five regional hubs across the country, in partnership with the private sector. These hubs will serve as integrated healthcare complexes combining medical, educational, and research facilities.

The hubs will include AYUSH centres, medical value tourism facilitation centres, and infrastructure for diagnostics, post-care, and rehabilitation. They will provide diverse opportunities and job opportunities for healthcare professionals, including doctors and allied health professionals.

"To promote India as a hub for medical tourism services, I propose to launch a scheme to support states in establishing five regional hubs across the country in partnership with the private sector. These hubs will serve as integrated healthcare complexes combining medical, educational, and research facilities. They will include AYUSH centres, medical value tourism facilitation centres, and infrastructure for diagnostics, post-care, and rehabilitation. These hubs will provide diverse opportunities, job opportunities for healthcare professionals, including doctors and allied health professionals," Sitharaman added.

Furthermore, the government will establish NIMHANS 2.0 to set up a premier mental health institute in North India.

On Sunday, Minister Sitharaman announced three new All India Institute of Ayurveda in line with the objective of meeting global demand for Ayurvedic medicine.

Presenting the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament, the Finance Minister said that Ayurveda has gained global acceptance post-COVID-19.

She said, "Ancient Indian Yoga, already respected in all parts of the world, was given a mass global recognition when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took it to the UN. Post COVID, Ayurveda gained a similar acceptance and recognition.

Exporting quality Ayurveda products helps farmers to grow the herbs and those who process the products. To meet growing global demand, a few more steps are being taken. I propose three new All India Institutes for Ayurveda.

"All India Institute of Ayurveda in New Delhi was established as a Centre of Excellence for Ayurveda Tertiary Health Care.FM Sitharaman also proposed to upgrade AYUSH pharmacies and the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre (GTMC) in Jamnagar.

"To upgrade AYUSH pharmacies and drug testing labs for higher standards and make available more skilled personnel. Three, upgrade the Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar," she added. (ANI)

