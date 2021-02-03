Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) The Union budget for FY 21-22 has allocated Rs 650 crore for the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP), undertaken for expansion and capacity augmentation of Mumbai's suburban network.

As much as Rs 200 crore have been allocated for MUTP- 2, Rs 300 crore for MUTP-3 and Rs 150 crore for MUTP-3A.

According to railway officials, MUTP projects got Rs 100 crore more this time as compared to FY 20-21 when total allocation for various projects under MUTP was Rs 550 crore.

"We are happy that like last few years, the fund allocation has been as desired and works will get a further boost," said R S Khurana, chairman and managing director of Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation, the executing authority for MUTP.

Belapur-Seawood-Uran project, which will provide connectivity to the Navi Mumbai airport that is under development and parts of Raigad district, will get Rs 20 croreas compared Rs 100 crore in FY 20-21.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the general budget in Parliament on Monday, while the railway board released budget documents related to the railways on Wednesday.

Further, Rs 168.24 crore have been allocated for Kalyan-Kasara 3rd line project; and Rs 10 crore each for the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus coaching augmentation facility, Railway Over Bridge at Vikhroli, Railway Over Bridge at Kalyan and the Panvel-Kalamboli coach complex.

In the rest of Maharashtra, a provision of Rs 527 crore has been made for Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli railway line project, Rs 347 crore for Wardha-Nanded railway line project, while Rs 9,547 crore have been allocated for Indore-Manmad line through extra budgetary resources.

As per the Western Railway officials, Rs 1,340 crore have been allocated for the upgradation of Mumbai-New Delhi speed upgradation project.

The ambitious bullet train project between Mumbai- Ahmedabad got Rs 7,978 crore allocation through extra budgetary resources. In FY 20-21 budget, Rs 5,000 crore had been allocated for the project.

