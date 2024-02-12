Ranchi, Feb 12 (PTI) The budget session of Jharkhand assembly will be held from February 23 to March 2, an official said on Monday.

The Champai Soren government will table its first budget on February 27, and the session will have seven working days, according to an official communiqué.

"The 15th session (budget) of the fifth Jharkhand Legislative Assembly will take place from February 23 to March 2. The third supplementary budget of the current fiscal of 2023-24 will be tabled on February 23," the communiqué said.

