Bulandshahr (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) A police constable killed himself Tuesday by hanging from a ceiling fan in a hotel room here, leaving behind a purported suicide note in which he has claimed he was "mentally tortured" by a woman, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said Sunil Kumar was posted as a Munshi at Khurja Dehat Police station and the said hotel falls under the Kotwali Dehat Police station limits.

In his five-page suicide note, Kumar, who is married with two children, mentioned being "mentally tortured" by a woman over an "illicit relationship", the SSP said.

However, the SSP did not make it clear whether the constable was in a relationship with that woman or some other.

The constable's family -- also comprising his five-year-old daughter and one-year-old son -- lives in Police Line and he had a cordial relation with them, the SSP said.

The SSP said a case will be registered on the basis of the suicide note.

