New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sneered at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) move to start an encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri and said that the bulldozers must be used to end hatred among people.

"This is a demolition of India's constitutional values. This is state-sponsored targeting of the poor and minorities. BJP must bulldoze the hatred in their hearts instead," tweeted Gandhi.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) scheduled an "encroachment removal action programme", wherein illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area was to be removed.

Later, The Supreme Court on Wednesday had asked the registry to communicate the status quo order to North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor, North DMC Commissioner and Delhi Police commissioner and halted the demolition drive.

Earlier, an altercation between two groups erupted during a religious procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and a civilian. (ANI)

