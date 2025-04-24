Jaipur, Apr 24 (PTI) Two partially burnt bodies were recovered Thursday from the house of a man who was arrested for allegedly killing a temple guard in Bhilwara, police said.

On Tuesday, around 2 am, Deepak Nair went to Ayappa temple for an uncertain purpose, and when security guard Lal Singh woke up, he beat him and hit him with a sharp edged weapon, Subhash Nagar Police Station SHO Shivraj Singh said.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Holds National Security Committee Meeting To Discuss India's Move To Suspend Indus Water Treaty and Downgrade Diplomatic Ties (Watch Video).

The blow allegedly killed Lal Singh on the spot, he said.

Nair, who was arrested the next day, sat with the dead body for sometime before leaving.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Flags Off 4 Trains, Including Amrit Bharat Express, Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, Launches Projects Worth INR 13,500 Crore for Bihar (Watch Video).

On Thursday, a police team went to Nair's house for a search to find two more bodies, partially burnt, hidden there.

The two were identified as Sandeep Purohit and Monu Tank, both friends of Nair.

Their bodies had several injuries marks, including on private parts.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the three had a party at Nair's house Tuesday night when an altercation broke out between them and Nair hit them both with a sharp edged weapon and burned their bodies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)