Cricket

Live Score
RR vs RCB 42 T20 (N) Match
RR
VS
RCB
Toss won by RR and elected to Field

PM Narendra Modi Flags Off 4 Trains, Including Amrit Bharat Express, Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, Launches Projects Worth INR 13,500 Crore for Bihar (Watch Video)

The four new trains are Amrit Bharat express between Saharsa and Mumbai, Namo Bharat Rapid rail between Jaynagar and Patna and trains between Pipra and Saharsa and Saharsa and Samastipur.

News PTI| Apr 24, 2025 05:12 PM IST
A+
A-
PM Narendra Modi Flags Off 4 Trains, Including Amrit Bharat Express, Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, Launches Projects Worth INR 13,500 Crore for Bihar (Watch Video)
PM Narendra Modi Flags Off 4 Trains in Bihar (Photo Credits: PTI)

Madhubani, April 24: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi on Thursday launched and inaugurated projects worth around Rs 13,500 crore here and flagged off four new trains. The four new trains are Amrit Bharat express between Saharsa and Mumbai, Namo Bharat Rapid rail between Jaynagar and Patna and trains between Pipra and Saharsa and Saharsa and Samastipur.

At an event to mark National Panchayati Raj Day here, he also inaugurated the Supaul Pipra rail line, Hasanpur Bithan Rail line and two-lane rail over bridges at Chapra and Bagaha. He also dedicated to the nation the Khagaria-Alauli Rail line. National Panchayati Raj Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Visit Bihar Today; Inaugurate Several Key Projects Worth INR 13,480 Crore.

PM Modi Flags Off 4 Trains in Bihar

The prime minister laid the foundation stone of an LPG bottling plant with rail unloading facility at Hathua in Gopalganj District of Bihar worth around Rs 340 crore, which will help in streamlining the supply chain and improving efficiency of bulk LPG transportation. He also laid foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 1,170 crore and inaugurated multiple projects worth over Rs 5,030 crore in the power sector in Bihar under the revamped distribution sector scheme. Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi’s Kanpur Visit Cancelled After 26 Tourists Killed by Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister will distribute benefits of around Rs 930 crore under community investment fund to over 2 lakh SHGs from Bihar under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY- NRLM). He also handed over sanction letters to 15 lakh new beneficiaries of PMAY-Gramin and released instalments to 10 lakh PMAY-G beneficiaries from across the country. He will hand over keys to some beneficiaries marking the Grih Pravesh of 1 lakh PMAY-G and 54,000 PMAY-U houses in Bihar.

Tags:
Amrit Bharat Express Bihar Namo Bharat Rapid Rail Narendra Modi PM Modi Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi
You might also like
PM Narendra Modi Sends Stern Message Over Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says ‘India Will Identify, Trace, Punish Every Terrorist and Their Backers’ (Watch Video)
News

PM Narendra Modi Sends Stern Message Over Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says ‘India Will Identify, Trace, Punish Every Terrorist and Their Backers’ (Watch Video)
News PTI| Apr 24, 2025 05:12 PM IST
A+
A-
PM Narendra Modi Flags Off 4 Trains, Including Amrit Bharat Express, Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, Launches Projects Worth INR 13,500 Crore for Bihar (Watch Video)
PM Narendra Modi Flags Off 4 Trains in Bihar (Photo Credits: PTI)

Madhubani, April 24: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi on Thursday launched and inaugurated projects worth around Rs 13,500 crore here and flagged off four new trains. The four new trains are Amrit Bharat express between Saharsa and Mumbai, Namo Bharat Rapid rail between Jaynagar and Patna and trains between Pipra and Saharsa and Saharsa and Samastipur.

At an event to mark National Panchayati Raj Day here, he also inaugurated the Supaul Pipra rail line, Hasanpur Bithan Rail line and two-lane rail over bridges at Chapra and Bagaha. He also dedicated to the nation the Khagaria-Alauli Rail line. National Panchayati Raj Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Visit Bihar Today; Inaugurate Several Key Projects Worth INR 13,480 Crore.

PM Modi Flags Off 4 Trains in Bihar

The prime minister laid the foundation stone of an LPG bottling plant with rail unloading facility at Hathua in Gopalganj District of Bihar worth around Rs 340 crore, which will help in streamlining the supply chain and improving efficiency of bulk LPG transportation. He also laid foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 1,170 crore and inaugurated multiple projects worth over Rs 5,030 crore in the power sector in Bihar under the revamped distribution sector scheme. Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi’s Kanpur Visit Cancelled After 26 Tourists Killed by Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister will distribute benefits of around Rs 930 crore under community investment fund to over 2 lakh SHGs from Bihar under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY- NRLM). He also handed over sanction letters to 15 lakh new beneficiaries of PMAY-Gramin and released instalments to 10 lakh PMAY-G beneficiaries from across the country. He will hand over keys to some beneficiaries marking the Grih Pravesh of 1 lakh PMAY-G and 54,000 PMAY-U houses in Bihar.

Tags:
Amrit Bharat Express Bihar Namo Bharat Rapid Rail Narendra Modi PM Modi Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi
You might also like
PM Narendra Modi Sends Stern Message Over Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says ‘India Will Identify, Trace, Punish Every Terrorist and Their Backers’ (Watch Video)
News

PM Narendra Modi Sends Stern Message Over Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says ‘India Will Identify, Trace, Punish Every Terrorist and Their Backers’ (Watch Video)
OFSS Bihar Class 11th Admission 2025: Registration Process Starts on April 24; Know How To Apply Online
Education

OFSS Bihar Class 11th Admission 2025: Registration Process Starts on April 24; Know How To Apply Online
Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025: Bihar Home Guard and Fire Services Department To Release Hall Ticket on April 24, Know How To Download
Education

Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025: Bihar Home Guard and Fire Services Department To Release Hall Ticket on April 24, Know How To Download
Pahalgam Terror Attack: From Indus Water Treaty's Suspension To Border Closure and Visa Cancellation, List of India's 5 Big Measures Against Pakistan
News

Pahalgam Terror Attack: From Indus Water Treaty's Suspension To Border Closure and Visa Cancellation, List of India's 5 Big Measures Against Pakistan
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" alt="PM Narendra Modi Sends Stern Message Over Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says ‘India Will Identify, Trace, Punish Every Terrorist and Their Backers’ (Watch Video)">
News

PM Narendra Modi Sends Stern Message Over Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says ‘India Will Identify, Trace, Punish Every Terrorist and Their Backers’ (Watch Video)
OFSS Bihar Class 11th Admission 2025: Registration Process Starts on April 24; Know How To Apply Online
Education

OFSS Bihar Class 11th Admission 2025: Registration Process Starts on April 24; Know How To Apply Online
Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025: Bihar Home Guard and Fire Services Department To Release Hall Ticket on April 24, Know How To Download
Education

Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025: Bihar Home Guard and Fire Services Department To Release Hall Ticket on April 24, Know How To Download
Pahalgam Terror Attack: From Indus Water Treaty's Suspension To Border Closure and Visa Cancellation, List of India's 5 Big Measures Against Pakistan
News

Pahalgam Terror Attack: From Indus Water Treaty's Suspension To Border Closure and Visa Cancellation, List of India's 5 Big Measures Against Pakistan
img
Google Trends Google Trends
img
Google Trends Google Trends
lahore qalandars vs peshawar zalmi
5000+K+ searches
dinesh karthik
500+K+ searches
lahore qalandars vs peshawar zalmi match scorecard
2000+K+ searches
यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट 2025 date
2000+K+ searches
asif ali
200+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Today FestivalFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaJaatRohit SharmaFatafatPM Internship SchemeIPL 2025 ScheduleWordle Hints
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel