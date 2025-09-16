Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 16 (ANI): BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) declared that by-elections in Telangana are "unavoidable" and predicted a resounding defeat for the ruling Congress, even as he targeted Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy over unanswered questions surrounding Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on his residence last year.

Speaking at a meeting of Bhadrachalam constituency leaders and activists held at Telangana Bhavan, KTR said defections from BRS to Congress had exposed the weakness of the ruling party rather than strengthening it.

"If Congress has the courage, let them declare openly that these MLAs joined their party and face by-elections. They are running scared of every election, from panchayat polls to by-elections. But the truth is simple--by-elections cannot be avoided, and defeat is certain for Congress," KTR said, as per a release.

Turning his attention to Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, KTR ridiculed his rise to power.

"Like winning a lucky lottery, Ponguleti became a minister. But arrogance in democracy is always punished. Let us see how he wins again in Paleru," he challenged. He accused Ponguleti of maintaining silence on the ED raids that took place at his residence a year ago.

"Large sums of money were seized, but neither Ponguleti nor the Centre has explained anything. Why is he silent? Has he colluded with the BJP? Or is he playing into the hands of Revanth Reddy, who himself is working in tandem with the BJP?" KTR questioned, as per the release.

The BRS leader alleged that the Congress government had struck unholy alliances with central agencies and the BJP to weaken the opposition in Telangana.

"This is the most shameful kind of politics. But the BRS will not bow down. With people's blessings, we will continue to fight for Telangana's self-respect," he said.

While attacking Congress for betrayal, KTR admitted that his own party could have communicated better.

"We failed to expose the lies of Congress and highlight our achievements effectively. Our focus was solely on development. That was our mistake," he conceded.

KTR argued that the Congress had no capacity to govern and survived only by blaming the past government.

"The honeymoon period for Revanth Reddy is over. People no longer trust Congress," he said.

Concluding his speech, KTR drew a parallel to Lord Rama's return from exile, promising that the BRS under KCR's leadership would once again return to power.

"Just as Rama was crowned after vanavasam, Telangana will see the return of KCR. That is the people's wish," he asserted. (ANI)

