Kannur (Kerala) [India], July 13 (ANI): Calling it a proud moment, veteran social worker and educationist C. Sadanandan Master on Sunday pledged to work harder to help realise the Union government's vision of a "Viksit Kerala," following his nomination to the Rajya Sabha by the President.

Master, who has decades of grassroots service in Kerala, said that the political climate under the ruling Left government has been challenging for BJP workers. He vowed to improve their lives and boost their morale.

Also Read | Kitty Party Scam in Bengaluru: PU Professor Impersonates Advocate, Fights Cops Inside ACP's Office To Defend Fraudster Accused of Duping Women of INR 5 Crore in Basaveshwara Nagar; Arrested.

"This is a proud moment because the party has shown its confidence and trust in me. This is very important in the context of Kerala politics. The party is now promoting the idea of Viksit Kerala and Viksit Bharat. To help realise this vision, I must work even harder," he said.

"In Kerala, we have faced many atrocities from political opponents, especially in the Kannur district. Many karyakartas have sacrificed their lives for the party. Their families are suffering today. It is my duty to uplift them and restore their confidence," he added.

Also Read | Ujjwal Nikam's Devotion to Constitution Exemplary, Best Wishes for His Parliamentary Innings: PM Narendra Modi on Eminent Lawyer's Nomination to Rajya Sabha.

Master, along with Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and historian Meenakshi Jain, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President of India, recognising excellence in public service and scholarship.

These nominations were made under the powers conferred by Article 80(1)(a) of the Constitution, read with clause (3). They come following the retirement of previously nominated members.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the nominations through an official notification. The appointments are seen as recognition of outstanding national contributions in the fields of law, diplomacy, social service, and historical research.

Following the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Master, describing his life as the "epitome" of courage and resilience.

"Shri C. Sadanandan Master's life is the epitome of courage and refusal to bow to injustice. Violence and intimidation couldn't deter his spirit toward national development. His efforts as a teacher and social worker are commendable. He is deeply passionate about youth empowerment. Congratulations to him on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha by Rashtrapati Ji. Best wishes for his role as MP," PM Modi said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)