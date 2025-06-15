New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the empanelment of two senior IPS officers from Uttarakhand -- Abhinav Kumar (1996 batch) and Sanjay Kumar Gunjyal (1997 batch) -- for appointment to the post of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) at the Centre, officials said on Sunday.

Currently, Abhinav Kumar is serving as ADGP (Prisons) in Uttarakhand, while Sanjay Kumar Gunjyal is posted as Inspector General (IG) with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

More details are awaited.

Earlier in May this year, the Uttarakhand Police organised an open house session with women officers under the chairmanship of Director General Deepam Seth, marking a significant step towards promoting gender inclusivity and empowerment within the force.

The session, held under the chairmanship of Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar, saw enthusiastic participation from women officers ranging from Sub-Inspectors to Inspector Generals of Police.

A six-member women's team from the Uttarakhand Police had earlier participated in the 11th National Women Police Conference (NCWP) at Tamil Nadu Police Academy, Chennai. They shared their experiences on topics like work-life balance, mental health, and career development. Their insights contributed to the discussion on creating a supportive and inclusive work environment.

Women officers shared their experiences on balancing work and personal life, highlighting the need for flexible work policies and supportive environments.

Flexible work policies were emphasised to enable women officers to manage their work and family responsibilities effectively. Regular health check-ups, fitness programs, yoga, meditation, and sports were recommended to promote physical and mental well-being among women personnel. (ANI)

