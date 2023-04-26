New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up 157 new government medical nursing colleges at a cost of Rs 1570 crore in co-location with existing medical colleges.

Addressing the media after a meeting of union cabinet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the nursing colleges will be set up in the next 24 months.

"Today, a decision has been taken to open 157 new government medical nursing colleges in the country. Rs 1,570 crore has been approved for this and it will be completed in the next 24 months," he said.

The decision will lead to the addition of around 15,700 nursing graduates every year.

It also aims to provide quality, affordable and equitable nursing education. Co-location will allow optimal utilisation of existing infrastructure.

The Minister also informed that the cabinet has approved policy for medical devices sector. (ANI)

