Ezhimala (Kerala) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Indian Naval Academy (INA) at Ezhimala hosted the Passing Out Parade (POP) for the Spring Term 2025 on Saturday. The parade witnessed a grand display of discipline, honour, and pride as cadets took the 'Antim Pag' (final step) during the graduating Parade.

It marked a proud moment as the next batch of officers of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and friendly foreign nations took their 'Antim Pag', the final step into commissioned service.

The parade was reviewed by Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Southern Naval Command, and conducted by Vice Admiral CR Praveen Nair, Commandant of INA.

The dignitaries witnessed the momentous transformation of cadets into full-fledged naval officers, trained and prepared to serve the nation.

The Passing Out Parade marked the culmination of months of rigorous training and dedication.

Cadets marched proudly and precisely across the parade ground, symbolising their journey from civilians to future-ready naval warriors.

The three-day ceremonial celebration began on May 29, with the Oath of Allegiance and Outdoor Training Demonstration. The following day, on May 30, the Convocation Ceremony was held in the morning, followed by the Valedictory Dinner in the evening.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the National Defence Academy (NDA) witnessed a momentous occasion as the first-ever batch of 17 lady cadets was among the 336 cadets who graduated from the academy, marking the culmination of the 148th Course - Spring Term 2025.

A total of 1,341 cadets, including 336 from the passing out course, participated in the Passing Out Parade at the iconic Khetarpal Parade Ground in Maharashtra's Khadakwasla. Gracing the occasion as the Reviewing Officer was the Governor of Mizoram, General (Dr) VK Singh (Retd).

The parade marked the cadets' successful completion of rigorous military and academic training, culminating in a splendid display of precision, discipline, and military bearing. Adjutant Lt Col Praveen Kumar Tiwari impeccably conducted it astride his charger, 'Reliant Robin'.

Academy Cadet Captain Udayveer Singh Negi of 'G' Squadron commanded the parade with exceptional composure and military precision. In recognition of the exemplary performance, the Reviewing Officer presented the President's Gold Medal to Battalion Cadet Adjutant Prince Raj, the President's Silver Medal to Academy Cadet Captain Udayveer Singh Negi, and the President's Bronze Medal to Battalion Cadet Captain Tejas Bhatt.

The prestigious Chiefs of Staff Banner was awarded to the Golf Squadron for overall excellence.

The event concluded with a grand flypast featuring flag-trooping Chetak helicopters, Super Dimona motorised gliders, and the majestic Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft.

The event was attended by a diverse group that included proud families, distinguished dignitaries, school children, civilians, and serving and retired armed forces personnel.

The Spring Term 2025 POP stands as a proud testament to the Academy's enduring commitment to grooming future military leaders, now enriched with the inclusion of lady cadets destined to serve the nation with honour and valour.

The event held historical significance as it marked the passing out of the first-ever batch of 17 Female Cadets from the Academy, a transformative milestone in NDA's legacy of nation-building. (ANI)

