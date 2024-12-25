North Goa (Goa) [India], December 25 (ANI): A tragic boat capsizing incident off Calangute Beach on Christmas Day resulted in one death and left two others critically injured, according to the Lifeguard In-charge.

The incident occurred when a local tourist boat, carrying over 20 passengers, capsized approximately 60 meters from the coastline, throwing everyone onboard into the rough sea.

Among the passengers was a family of 13 from Khed, Maharashtra, who were among those rescued.

At around 11 AM, the overloaded boat capsized unexpectedly, causing chaos as passengers struggled to stay afloat. Fortunately, Drishti Marine lifeguards, stationed at Calangute Beach, quickly responded to the emergency.

Sanjay Yadav, Lifeguard In-charge at Drishti, reported that 18 on-duty lifeguards rushed to the scene to carry out the rescue operation.

"A boat capsized at Calangute Beach. We rescued 13 people in the incident. We don't know the exact number of people, but around six people from the same family, who were stuck under the boat, were in critical condition," Yadav said.

The lifeguards, working swiftly and efficiently, managed to bring the victims to shore, ensuring that many of them were safely rescued from the water. Those who suffered injuries were administered first aid by the lifeguard team.

However, two children, aged 6 and 7, along with two women, aged 25 and 55, were among the critically injured passengers and were promptly rushed to the hospital for further treatment. The tragic toll included the death of a 54-year-old male passenger, who died in the hospital while undergoing treatment.

The investigation into the cause of the boat capsizing is ongoing. Authorities have raised concerns about the overloaded nature of the boat, which may have contributed to the disaster.

Notably, two of the passengers involved in the incident were not wearing life jackets, further complicating the rescue efforts. This has prompted local authorities to review safety protocols for water sports activities in the area. (ANI)

