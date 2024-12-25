Prayagraj, December 25: As part of the preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, IG PAC East Zone Prayagraj, Rajeev Narain Mishra, stated that efforts have been made to incorporate all available new technology to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. Speaking to ANI, Mishra explained that an underwater drone was tested on Wednesday, which will be used by the water police and Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC).

"Efforts have been made to use all the new technology available to ensure the smooth conduct of this Maha Kumbh. In this sequence, an underwater drone was tested today. It will be used by the water police and PAC. This drone can identify a person or object underwater... We can deploy it anytime as needed... We are continuously making arrangements for all kinds of water surveillance," he said. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Tent Booking: Where Are IRCTC Tents Located in Prayagraj? What Is Room Rate? Here’s All You Need To Know’.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya criticised the previous state government led by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, referring to the 2013 Kumbh Mela incident in Prayagraj, where many devotees lost their lives. "When SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was the Chief Minister of UP, the Kumbh was organised in Prayagraj in 2013. The responsibility for the Kumbh Mela was handed to Azam Khan, and an incident occurred during the event in which many devotees died," he said.

Maurya highlighted the success of the 2022 Ardh Kumbh Mela, which saw over 24 crore participants. "The Ardh Kumbh Mela was organised in 2022, with more than 24 crore people participating in the event...40-50 crore devotees are expected for the Maha Kumbh. We have made proper arrangements for the safety of the devotees," he said. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Indian Railways To Run Special Trains for Mahakumbh Devotees, Check Complete List and Details Here.

Under the guidance of the Yogi government, the Maha Kumbh 2025 will showcase a vibrant display of India's cultural diversity from January 10 to February 24. The Uttar Pradesh Culture Department is finalising preparations to present the rich folk arts of India during this period, a press release stated. The Culture Department will set up 20 small stages at key locations across Prayagraj, allowing tourists, devotees, and locals to experience the country's diverse cultural heritage over 45 days. Folk dance forms from various states across India will be performed on these stages.

