Kolkata, May 29 (PTI) Calcutta University has advised its affiliated colleges to hold classes during the summer vacation to complete the syllabus of undergraduate courses.

Speaking to PTI, CU Registrar Debasis Das said the advisory was issued to make up for the deficit in the number of classes due to the delay in the admission process last year, leading to a late start of the 2024-25 academic session.

"We are leaving it for colleges to decide how to carry this forward -- by online mode, physical classes or a hybrid mode," he said.

The admission to undergraduate courses, which usually starts soon after the publication of class 12 state board results, began a month later last year due to uncertainty on how the process would be conducted -- whether through a centralised portal or a decentralised way. Finally, the admissions were conducted through the centralised portal.

Lady Brabourne College's principal Siuli Sarkar said summer vacation has already started in her college, and it is up to the teachers to decide whether they want to take classes on the campus or online.

CU chapter president of All Bengal Principals Council Jaideep Sarangi said, "In the first place, this is not an order but an advisory. Just like previous years, this year also we have taken all necessary steps to ensure the syllabus is completed on time, be it online classes or by other means."

"It also remains to be seen whether other universities give similar advisories," said Sarangi, who is the principal of New Alipore College.

