New Delhi, May 29: Parts of the national capital received light showers on Thursday evening, bringing little respite from the hot and humid weather. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Marg were seen glistening under overcast skies, as light showers swept parts of the city. The Regional Meteorological Centre of Delhi issued a yellow alert for lightning, thunderstorm and squall in Delhi.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for lightning, thunderstorm and squall in Delhi for May 30. Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, some more parts of northern Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of northeastern states and some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and entire Sikkim on Thursday. Delhi Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of National Capital As IMD Predicts Thunderstorms and Rain Through This Week for Delhi (Watch Video).

Heavy Rain Lashes Many Areas in Delhi

Watch: Heavy rain lashes many areas in Delhi pic.twitter.com/t36gVtPX6j — IANS (@ians_india) May 29, 2025

Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over some more parts of West Bengal and Bihar during the next one to two days, the weather department said. As per the IMD, on Wednesday, heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, coastal and south interior Karnataka; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Telangana, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha.

Thunderstorm accompanied with squally or gusty winds at 40-80 kmph prevailed at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Assam and Meghalaya, East Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Uttarakhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Mizoram, Odisha, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Punjab. Delhi Rains-Weather Forecast: IMD Issues ‘Yellow’, ‘Orange’ Alerts for Rain, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds in National Capital on May 30.

According to the IMD, hailstorm was observed at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh while dust storm was observed at isolated places over western Rajasthan on Wednesday. Earlier on Wednesday, IMD had predicted inclement weather over Assam for Thursday with likelihood of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across western and southern parts of the state in next two to three days.

