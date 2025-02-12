Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 12 (PTI) A unique calendar featuring rare indigenous cow breeds vanishing from the country and aiming to promote their conservation and awareness was launched on Wednesday at the Maha Kumbh.

The calendar, released by Jaipur-based Namami Gau Mataram Foundation, was launched at Sector 8 on Veni Madhav Marg.

Rahul Sharma, the founder of the foundation, said the calendar highlights 12 indigenous cow breeds, including Uttar Pradesh's Gangatiri, Maharashtra's Dangi and Deoni, Rajasthan's Kankrej and Karnataka's Khillari, along with information on 24 other breeds.

The launch event was attended by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri of Niranjani Akhara, Peethadheeshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar among others.

Sharma emphasised that while many people are familiar with high milk-yielding breeds like Sahiwal and Gir, the country still has around 40 surviving indigenous cow breeds, which need greater public awareness and conservation efforts.

The foundation has distributed copies of the calendar to several seers and spiritual leaders at the Maha Kumbh.

Sharma also announced plans to display the calendar in major temples across the country.

Highlighting the significance of bulls, Sharma noted that their conservation is equally important.

"To demonstrate their utility, I have set up a bull-powered grinding mill and oil press outside our camp. We will continue working to increase the practical use of bulls in daily life," he said.

Sangeeta Patel, a visitor from Detroit in the USA, expressed her nostalgia upon seeing the traditional setup.

"I last saw such mills and presses in my childhood days in Gujarat. Watching them in action here brought back fond memories," she said.

