Jammu, February 12: Three MLAs have submitted private bills to the Speaker to be tabled in the forthcoming session of the Assembly seeking to declare J&K liquor-free. Three MLAs, who submitted the bill are Mir Mohammad Fayaz of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad of the Awani Ittehad Party (AIP) and the ruling National Conference (NC), MLA, Ahsan Pardesi.

The bills will be tabled in the forthcoming session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, which will meet in Jammu for the budget session on March 3. Iltija Mufti, PDP leader and daughter of former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, said on X, “Alcohol consumption is ravaging lives across Jammu and Kashmir and presents a grave threat to the very fabric of our society. Since 2019, the issue has been compounded by its easy availability because of the mushrooming of liquor stores. Kudos to PDP MLA @MirMohdFayaz for introducing a private (member's) bill seeking a ban on alcohol consumption.” She added that liquor has no place in Kashmir’s spiritually rich society. Jammu and Kashmir: Authorities Extend Ban on Liquor, Non-Veg Food Around Vaishno Devi Shrine for 2 More Months.

AIP Spokesperson said: “A land known as ‘Reshwa’er’ (the land of saints) should not be tainted by alcohol trade. Since 2009, Er Rashid has been fighting against this menace and AIP remains steadfast in its mission to declare Jammu and Kashmir a dry state.”

NC MLA, Ahsan Pardesi said, in support of his bill, that the unchecked sale of alcohol disregards the religious and cultural ethos of Kashmir. “Our heritage has always stood against intoxicants, and this bill is a step toward preserving those values,” he added. Kashmir being an internationally known tourist place has been cosmopolitan in its hospitality to the visitors. 3 MLAs Submit Private Members' Bills Seeking Liquor Ban in J&K.

The first liquor shop was established in the Gulmarg ski resort by the British in the 19th century. Since the times of the British, liquor shops have functioned in Kashmir, but with the terrorist violence in 1989, the Islamist terrorist groups banned the sale of liquor by carrying out reprisal attacks against liquor shop owners and bars in the Valley.

