New Delhi, June 14 (PTI) A CBSE constituted panel is yet to submit its recommendations for the criteria to evaluate class 12 students whose exams have been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to sources.

The 13-member panel, set up by the board for the purpose, was supposed to submit its report by Monday. However, it is likely to take a few more days for finalising the criteria.

"The panel has not submitted its report. Widespread discussions have been held to come up with a fair and objective criteria. The final recommendations will be submitted soon," a source said.

"Most panel member are in favour of giving weightage to class 10 and 11 scores besides pre board and internal exams for class 12. However, a final call is yet to be taken and the report will be submitted in a few days," the source added.

The Supreme Court on June 3 granted the central government two weeks time to devise a well-defined objective criteria for assessment of Class 12.

The CBSE had on June 4 constituted a 13-member committee to work out the criteria. The panel was given ten days to submit its report.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has also written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' suggesting that the result for class 12 students, whose exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, should be tabulated taking into account the marks scored during class 10, 11 and pre-board exams.

The government on June 1 cancelled the CBSE class 12 board exams amid the continuing pandemic across the country, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision was taken in the interest of students, and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Modi in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students according to a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

It was also decided in the meeting that in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by the CBSE as and when the situation becomes conducive.

The exams were scheduled to be conducted in May-June and were postponed in view of the second wave of the pandemic. The CBSE had already cancelled class 10 board exams and announced an alternative marking policy.

According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students' performance in tests or exams throughout the year.

The weightage in terms of maximum marks for schools which have conducted the tests and exams through the year will be -- periodic test/unit test (10 marks), half-yearly exam (30 marks) and pre-board exams (40 marks).

For class 10, schools have been asked to submit the tabulated marks by June 30 and the result is expected to be declared in July.

