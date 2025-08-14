New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Following the Supreme Court's order to remove all the stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets within eight weeks, animal lovers and animal rights activists took out a candlelight march in the Rohini area on Wednesday night.

The Supreme Court decision is facing widespread criticism from celebrities, animal lovers, animal rights activists, and political leaders.

Seeing the criticism and protests, the Supreme Court on Wednesday clarified that its directive to the authorities in Delhi-NCR to begin removing stray dogs from all localities is not driven by "momentary impulse", rather, it came after thorough and careful deliberation, that the concerned authorities have consistently "failed for over two decades" to effectively address a serious issue that directly impacts public safety.

A bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and R Madadev said that the apex court has decided to take the matter in its hands because of the "systematic failure of the authorities" over the past two decades to address an issue that strikes at the heart of public safety.

According to the detailed order released, the apex court said, the directions given by it, as a court which functions for the welfare of the people, are both in the "interest of humans as well as dogs. This is not personal," it said.

The top court further said. "The judiciary must not assume or take on the colouration of the prevailing popular sentiments of the time, for its role is not to echo the passions of the moment but to uphold the enduring principles of justice, conscience and equity..."

Earlier, the Supreme Court on August 11 took a stern view of the stray dog menace and ordered the Delhi-NCR to start removing stray dogs from all localities within eight weeks and house them in dedicated dog shelters to be set up by civic authorities.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said that all localities should be made free of stray dogs and there should not be any compromise. It also made it clear that no captured animal will be released back on the streets.

It also ordered contempt proceedings against any individual or organisation that attempts to obstruct the authorities from carrying out the capture drive.

"If any individual or organisation comes in the way of picking stray dogs or rounding them up, we will proceed to take action against any such resistance," said Justice Pardiwala.

The apex court also directed the states and municipal authorities to create dog shelters with sufficient staff to sterilise and immunise them.

"NCT Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, MCD, NMDC shall start picking up stray dogs from all localities, particularly from more vulnerable localities. It is for the authorities to look into it and, if necessary, create a force at the earliest. However, this should be the first and foremost exercise to make all localities free of stray dogs. There should not be any compromise in undertaking the exercise," said the bench.

It further directed that authorities in Delhi-NCR must set up a helpline so all dog bite complaints can be registered, with the offending animal picked up within four hours of a complaint.

It also ordered all authorities to maintain a record of daily stray dogs captured and detained. The bench stated that CCTV monitoring will ensure compliance, and no dog should be released back into the street or public spaces. (ANI)

