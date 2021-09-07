New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday claimed the Commission for Air Quality Management has observed that the neighbouring states of Delhi have failed to take preventive steps to curb stubble burning.

In a press conference, Bhardwaj claimed that the CAQM rejected plans submitted by Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan for controlling stubble burning, noting the absence of groundwork.

Attacking Bhardwaj for his comments, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the AAP leader's PC on pollution due to stubble burning in neighboring states is the beginning of an eyewash to ultimately evade responsibility to stop stubble burning.

"Punjab, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan all have failed to subside and provide machinery to prevent stubble burning," he claimed.

He further said that the CAQM has warned if the third wave of COVID-19 coincides with stubble burning pollution then it may prove fatal.

It is surprising to see Bhardwaj blaming the Centre and four neighbouring states, including Punjab and Haryana, for he did nothing to stop stubble burning but remained silent on what the Delhi government was doing to help neighbouring states curb pollution due to stubble burning.

The Delhi BJP spokesperson has said farmers in neighbouring states are forced to burn stubble as it is economically not possible for them to get it removed from their lands. Delhi has crores of rupees of surplus environment fund then why doesn't the Delhi government extend financial package to neighbouring states to help their farmers remove stubble instead of burning it.PTI UZM VIT

