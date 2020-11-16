Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 16 (ANI): Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Monday said that the cardinal and others holding higher positions of Catholic churches have handed over a memorandum to him to further give it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to bring several issues to his attention including matters related to minorities.

"I met the cardinal of the Catholic Church at his headquarters. I also visited the headquarters of three more Catholic churches. They gave me a memorandum to give to the Prime Minister. They talked about five major issues. They hoped that Narendra Modiji would give them justice. I would like to bring these matters to the attention of the Prime Minister," said Pillai, who was the former state president of BJP in Kerala.

"One of the main objections in the petition is about receiving only 20 per cent of the amount under the Central Scheme for Education for Minorities and the rest is being given to another minority community. This is unfair. They said that justice is denied even in matters related to minorities. Everyone should be given equal justice," he added.

Pillai is currently on a visit to Kerala. (ANI)

