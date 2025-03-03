Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 3 (ANI): Actor Sanjana Galrani has secured relief from the Karnataka High Court in an alleged drug related case against her. In an order dated March 25 2024 the court quashed the case against the actress.

The actress, had been arrested on September 8 2020 by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru Police in the alleged drug related case. The actor sought relief from the court following which this order was pronounced.

The High Court Bench of Justice Hemanth Chandangoudar in its order observed that the petitioners cannot be tried for earlier offences alleged to have been committed, and it was necessary for the police to register separate FIRs.

The continuation of the criminal proceedings against the petitioners will be an abuse of the process of law, the court said. In light of the circumstances the court ordered that, the petitions stand allowed and the impugned proceedings are hereby quashed.

Sanjana Galrani has acted in several movies in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. (ANI)

