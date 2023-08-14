Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 14 (ANI): An FIR has been filed against Kannada actor and Uttama Prajaakeeya Party leader Upendra under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to the police, the actor had allegedly used offensive words on Social media platform Facebook Live for a particular community.

In his complaint at the CK Achukattu police station, Madhusudan, assistant director of the social welfare department, accused the actor of defaming a community, they said.

The police are investigating the case by registering a first-instance report (FIR). An atrocity case has been registered against actor Upendra, the police said.

Moreover, another FIR was filed against Upendra at Halasur Gate Police Station after a complaint was filed by the chief of a pro-Kannada organisation. (ANI)

