Bhopal, Mar 27 (PTI) Enforcement agencies have seized cash, liquor and other goods worth over Rs 33 crore in Madhya Pradesh since the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections came into effect, a top poll official said on Wednesday.

Between March 16 and March 26, MP's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan said, the agencies have seized Rs 1.58 crore in cash.

The other goods included 6.58 lakh litres of liquor valued at Rs 10.56 crore, drugs worth Rs 4.53 crore besides other valuable metals worth Rs 3.32 crore, he said.

Readymade garments valued at Rs 11.91 crore were also seized, he said.

The polling on 29 Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held in four phases. In the first phase on April 19, voters in Sidhi, Shahdol (ST), Jabalpur, Mandla (ST), Balaghat and Chhindwara will cast their ballots.

According to poll officials, about 5.65 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the state.

The Congress has so far announced the candidates for 22 seats, while the BJP has declared candidates in all 29 constituencies.

