New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): The CBI Academy celebrated its 29th Raising Day on January 10, 2024, at its campus in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), marking the completion of 28 years of imparting training and adding excellence to the professional skills of investigating officers from India and abroad.

Praveen Sood, Director, CBI was the chief guest on the occasion. Addressing the gathering, Sood lauded the strides made by the academy during these years.

He emphasised the need to make learning a continuous habit so that officers of CBI and those trained by the academy stay a notch ahead in their challenging tasks.

To make it memorable, a day-long athletic meet was organised at the Sports Complex of the Academy. Staff, trainees and family members of the CBI Academy participated in these events.

In 2023, CBI Academy achieved an important landmark by joining as the 10th member of the INTERPOL Global Academy Network.

The CBI Academy imparted training to more than 5000 officers of various law enforcement agencies in India and abroad through around 90 courses conducted in online and offline mode on several topics during 2023.

Further, CBI Academy has been accredited as "Ati Uttam" under the Capacity Building Commission National Standards, which is the maiden accreditation for any institute in India.

The closing ceremony was marked by a vibrant parade by the staff members and trainees of CBI Academy. The ceremony culminated with the distribution of medals by Praveen Sood, Director, CBI.

Ajay Bhatnagar, Special Director, CBI; Sampat Meena, Additional Director, CBI and Manoj Shashidhar, Additional Director, CBI were present on the occasion along with other senior officers from CBI and other departments/ Local Administration including Ajay Kumar Mishra, Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad and Rakesh Kumar Singh, District Magistrate, Ghaziabad.

CBI Academy was founded on January 10, 1996. For over 28 years, it is in the pursuit of becoming a Centre of excellence in training CBI Officers, State Police Officers and the Officers of Public Sector Undertakings in the areas of Investigation, Prosecution and Vigilance.

The Academy trains its directly recruited officers at various ranks from Constables to DSPs, senior officers who join CBI on deputation, Law Officers and other Ministerial Staff. Besides, it also conducts various In-Service Courses for its officers and also for officers from other Govt. (ANI)

