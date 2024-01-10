Ayodhya, January 10: The local civic body will deploy 800 cleaning staff in Ayodhya to present a clean city to devotees who throng for Makar Sankranti and during and after the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple. The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has started preparations, keeping in mind the large number of devotees who will take a dip in the Sarayu river on Makar Sankranti (January 15) and the huge crowd expected after the January 22 consecration ceremony at the temple, a senior official said.

A tender process has been started to select an agency for overseeing the deployment of 800 'safai mitras (cleaning staff)' and monitoring their work, the official added. A civic body team will collaborate with the agency selected to ensure the city's cleanliness.

As the number of tourists and pilgrims visiting Ayodhya continues to rise, the city is facing an increasing demand for facilities and services to meet the growing demand. In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation is making efforts to ensure adequate manpower for maintaining cleanliness from Makar Sankranti, the official said.

The deployment of the cleaning staff will be completed with the engagement of appropriate manpower for a limited period of two months. During this time, there will be 24x7 deployment of temporary workers in shifts. The first shift will be from 6 am to 2 pm, the second from 2 pm to 10 pm, and the third from 10 pm to 6 am, as needed, with possible adjustments based on demand, he added.

The staff will clean roads, the central area, ghats, toilets, offices and facilities, among others. Their responsibilities will not be limited to specific areas but encompass overall cleanliness. These workers will be in uniform with proper identification during duty hours, the official said.

