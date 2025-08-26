New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended a Head Constable of Delhi Police while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant, as per an official statement.

CBI registered the instant case on 25.08.2025 against the accused Head Constable (HC) of Delhi Police, PS Ashok Vihar, Delhi and another unknown person.

Also Read | ‘We Had Pushpak Vimana Long Before Wright Brothers Invented Plane, Drones and Missile Existed in Mahabharata Era,’ Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tells Science Students at IISER Bhopal.

It was alleged that a Sub Inspector (SI) and the accused Head Constable demanded Rs 3 lakh from the complainant for not registering the FIR against him.

After negotiation, the accused Head Constable agreed to accept the bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant for closing the compliant pending against him. The accused Head Constable further directed the complainant to deliver the part payment of Rs 1 lakh to him on 25.08.2025 itself.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Flags Off 1st 'Made in India' E-Vitara, Maruti Suzuki's Global Battery Electric Vehicle, To Be Exported to 100 Countries (Watch Video).

CBI laid a trap on 25.08.2025 and caught the accused Head Constable red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant as part payment. The aforesaid accused person has been apprehended.

Further investigation is underway.

Citizens who come across instances of corruption or are subjected to demands for bribes by public officials are encouraged to report such matters. They may visit the Office of CBI, ACB, Delhi, 1st Floor, CBI Building, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, or call on 011-24367887 and mobile No. 9650394847 to lodge their complaints or share any relevant information.

On August 23, CBI successfully arrested accused Dinesh D Gehlot, a proclaimed offender in a high-value bank fraud case, pursuant to sustained and meticulous efforts made by the investigating team, a press release stated.

According to a release by the CBI, the case was registered on May 31, 2004, for defrauding the Bank of Baroda. It was alleged that the accused Dinesh D Gehlot had dishonestly applied for a housing loan by the use of forged and fabricated documents. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)