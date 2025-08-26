Bhopal, August 26: Days after BJP leader Anurag Thakur said that Lord Hanuman could be considered the "first one to travel in space", Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also revived ancient tech claims. While addressing a gathering of science students at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Bhopal on Monday, August 25, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the country had the Pushpak Vimana long before the Wright brothers invented the aeroplane.

It must be recalled that the Union Minister has made similar remarks in the past. The last time Shivraj Singh Chouhan mentioned the Pushpak Viman, he was the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Speaking to students, Chouhan further claimed that ancient India was technologically advanced during the Mahabharata period. "Drones and missiles that we have today were already with us for thousands of years, we have read all this in the Mahabharata," he added. Trump Tariffs: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Says India Won’t Sign Any Trade Pact Against Farmers’ Interests.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Says India Had Drones and Missiles in the Mahabharata

The agriculture minister also said India's science and technology were developed thousands of years ago. Chouhan, elevated as Union Minister after the BJP-led NDA won the Lok Sabha elections last year, also emphasised the importance of retaining the bright minds within the country. He urged students and young professionals nationwide to contribute to India's development rather than seeking opportunities abroad.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Addresses Brain Drain Issue

During his address to the science students, the Union Minister also highlighted that many top talent in global tech hubs such as Silicon Valley are Indians. He encouraged graduates at IISER to use their skills for the nation's advancement. Shivraj Singh Chouhan also addressed the brain drain issue and stressed the need to build successful careers and enterprises domestically in order to strengthen the country's foundation. Who Was the First Person To Travel Into Space? Anurag Thakur Says ‘Hanuman Ji’ After School Kids Replied ‘Neil Armstrong’ (Watch Video).

The Union Minister also discussed the import of US farm products and said that the country decided in the national interest first. "No agreement will be against the country's interests. We won't compromise with the interests of farmers, fishermen, and people of other farming sectors," he added.

