New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended the Rampur Sub-area Manager, Hirakud Bundia Mines, Mahanadi Coalfield Limited (MCL) located in the Jharsuguda district of Odisha and a private person on August 20, while accepting a bribe of Rs. 20,000 from the complainant, the agency said in a statement.

CBI registered the case on August 20 on allegations that the accused Rampur Sub-area Manager demanded a bribe of Rs. 30,000 from the complainant through the accused private person for assistance in a pending departmental enquiry. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept Rs. 20,000 as the first instalment, as per the statement.

CBI laid a trap on August 20 and caught the accused private person red-handed while accepting Rs. 20,000 (the first instalment of the demanded bribe) from the complainant. Subsequently, the accused public servant was also caught accepting the same amount from the accused private person. Both the accused persons have been apprehended.

Further investigation is underway.

On August 16, the CBI arrested accused Mohammad Dilshad, who had been absconding for 26 years after allegedly committing a murder in October 1999 in Saudi Arabia, the agency said in a statement.

The CBI had registered a local prosecution case in April 2022, at the request of authorities from Saudi Arabia. It was alleged that Mohammad Dilshad, had committed the murder of a person at the premises where he was working as a heavy motor mechanic cum security guard in Riyadh.

It was further alleged that after committing the murder, the accused, Dilshad, had fled to India, and since then, he has been untraceable, CBI said.

After the registration of the case, CBI traced out the native village of the accused in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh and also opened a Look Out Circular (LOC) against the accused. However, despite the opening of the LOC, he remained elusive.

During the course of the investigation, it was found out that the accused used to travel to Qatar, Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the strength of a different identity acquired by deceitful means, the probe agency stated. (ANI)

