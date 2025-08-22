Mumbai, August 22: The stock market continued to rally on Thursday, August 21, as well. After closing on a positive note on August 21, the stock market is set to reopen on Friday, August 22, with active buying and selling expected as trading resumes. Several stocks are likely to be in focus on August 22, including Vedanta (NSE: VEDL), NTPC Green Energy (NSE: NTPCGREEN), Hindustan Unilever (NSE: HINDUNILVR), Apollo Hospitals (NSE: APOLLOHOSP) and Piramal Pharma Solutions (NSE: PPLPHARMA).

On August 21, Indian benchmark indices ended higher for the sixth consecutive session, with the Nifty above 25,050. At close, the Sensex was up 142.87 points or 0.17% at 82,000.71, and the Nifty was up 33.20 points or 0.13% at 25,083.75. Scroll down to check the complete list of stocks that may remain in focus to buy or sell on August 22. Nazara Technologies Share Price Today, August 21, 2025: Shares of India-Based Online Gaming Company Tank 23% Over Online Gaming Bill. Touch Intra-Day Low of INR 1,085 on BSE.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Friday, August 22:

Vedanta (NSE: VEDL)

On August 21, Vedanta Limited announced that it will pay a second interim dividend of INR 16 per share for FY26, amounting to INR 6,256 crore. The record date for the second interim dividend is August 27.

NTPC Green Energy (NSE: NTPCGREEN)

NTPC Green Energy Limited announced on August 21 that the commercial supply of 49 megawatts at the Khavda Solar Energy Project in Bhuj, Gujarat, will commence from August 22. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, August 21, 2025: RailTel, Sula Vineyards and Godrej Properties Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Hindustan Unilever (NSE: HINDUNILVR)

On August 21, Hindustan Unilever announced that it has appointed industry veteran Niranjan Gupta as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), according to an exchange filing.

Apollo Hospitals (NSE: APOLLOHOSP)

Suneeta Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd (AHEL) and a member of the promoter family, is set to offload a partial stake in the company through one or more deals on Friday, August 22.

Piramal Pharma Solutions (NSE: PPLPHARMA)

Piramal Pharma Solutions and NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV on August 21 announced the opening of a dedicated oral solid dosage (OSD) form suite at Piramal's facility in Sellersville, Pennsylvania, USA.

Yesterday, Nifty continued to move higher amidst choppy movement and closed the day with gains of 33 points. After opening on a positive note, the market moved up further in the early part of the session. Nifty failed to breach above the 25150 levels and later shifted into a narrow range movement till the end.

