New Delhi [India], June 21(ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully brought back Upavan Pavan Jain, a key accused in a multi-crore cheating and forgery case registered in Gujarat, with the help of INTERPOL and law enforcement authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to a statement, Jain, wanted by the Gujarat Police, arrived in India on June 20 after being deported from Dubai.

The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of the CBI, in collaboration with the National Central Bureau (NCB) in Abu Dhabi, UAE, successfully returned Red Notice subject Upavan Pavan Jain to India on June 20, 2025. Jain was deported from Dubai, UAE, and arrived at Ahmedabad International Airport in Gujarat.

His location in the UAE was earlier confirmed through coordinated efforts by the CBI and INTERPOL, with active support from NCB-Abu Dhabi, the statement added.

Jain is accused in a case lodged at Adajan Police Station in Surat, Gujarat. The charges against him include cheating by personation, criminal conspiracy, dishonestly inducing delivery of property, and forgery of valuable security.

As per the statement, the accused, Upavan Pavan Jain, conspired with his co-accused to forge documents and defraud the complainant. At the time, the accused was working as a real estate agent and showed the complainant four different properties, successfully convincing the complainant to purchase them through him. He then arranged for his accomplices to impersonate the actual property owners by assuming false identities. Using forged identification documents, they opened bank accounts in the names of the real property owners. Through this fraudulent scheme, the accused cheated the complainant of a total amount of Rs 3,66,73,000 (Indian Rupees Three Crore Sixty-Six Lakh Seventy-Three Thousand only).

Based on a request from the Gujarat Police, a Red Notice was issued against Jain through INTERPOL on March 6, 2023. Following his arrest in the UAE, the Indian government submitted an extradition request via the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Red Notices published by INTERPOL are circulated to all Law Enforcement Agencies globally for tracking of the wanted Fugitives.

CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels. More than 100 wanted criminals have been returned to India in the last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels. (ANI)

