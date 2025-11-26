Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 26 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted a major corruption scandal involving officials of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in Jaipur. Based on source information, the CBI has arrested an advocate, a Judicial Member, an Assistant Registrar, and others for allegedly indulging in corrupt activities, including taking bribes to settle appeals pending in the ITAT bench in favour of appellants.

The authorities have arrested Rajendra Sisodia, Advocate, Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Dr. S. Seethalakshmi, Judicial Member, ITAT, and an appellant, Mujmmel, according to an official statement.

The CBI registered the instant case on Tuesday against the accused Advocate ITAT and others, including the Member and Assistant Registrar, ITAT, Jaipur.

During the operation, an Advocate was arrested on Tuesday with a bribe amount of Rs. 5.5 lakhs paid by the appellant through the hawala network.

Subsequently, another Judicial Member was also arrested on Wednesday, along with the recovery of Rs. 30 lakhs from her official car. The appellant was also arrested on the same day.

Furthermore, a number of places were raided by multiple CBI teams in Jaipur, Kota, and other locations, and seized cash amounting to more than Rs. 1 Crore. Transaction details, property documents, and other incriminating documents were seized, indicating an organised syndicate.

The search operation and follow-up action are still in progress.

