New Delhi, March 17: As the 8th Pay Commission begins gathering inputs from government employees and stakeholders, a key question is gaining momentum: will the next salary revision be significantly higher than what was seen under the 7th Pay Commission? While employee unions are demanding a strong hike, experts suggest the final outcome may largely depend on one critical factor, the Dearness Allowance at the time of implementation.

At the center of every pay revision is the fitment factor, a multiplier used to calculate revised salaries from existing basic pay. Under the 7th Pay Commission, this factor was set at 2.57. This change pushed the minimum basic salary from INR 7,000 to INR 18,000, while senior officials saw their monthly salaries rise up to INR 2.5 lakh. With the 8th Pay Commission now underway, the biggest uncertainty is what the next fitment factor will be and how much it can realistically increase. 8th Pay Commission News: AITUC Demands Implementation of 8th CPC From January 2026 To Protect Arrears.

Dearness Allowance plays a defining role in determining the final salary structure. In most pay revisions, the accumulated DA is merged into the basic pay before applying the new fitment factor. This merged value becomes the base for recalculating salaries and directly influences how much room exists for further increases. If DA is higher, the scope for a larger hike improves. However, current trends suggest that this advantage may be limited in the upcoming revision. 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees May Get Arrears Up to INR 9.17 Lakh, Here’s the Estimated Calculation.

When the 7th Pay Commission replaced the 6th, DA had climbed to around 125 percent, which allowed a more aggressive restructuring of salaries. In comparison, DA currently stands at about 58 percent and is expected to reach only around 68 to 70 percent before the new pay structure is implemented. This relatively lower base could restrict the extent of salary increases, making expectations of a dramatic jump less likely.

Despite this, employee organisations continue to push for a higher fitment factor. The Federation of National Postal Organisations has proposed a tiered structure ranging from 3.0 to 3.25 across different pay levels, arguing that such an approach would help reduce disparities and ensure more balanced growth in salaries. However, analysts remain divided, with some estimates suggesting the factor could stay closer to past trends between 1.83 and 2.57, while others believe it could rise significantly if demands are accepted.

The government had announced the 8th Pay Commission in January 2025, but the process is expected to take time. Typically, consultations and deliberations span 18 to 24 months, with discussions likely to intensify through 2026 before final recommendations are made.

Overall, while the 8th Pay Commission is expected to deliver a meaningful salary increase, the relatively modest DA level compared to the previous transition may act as a limiting factor. The final outcome will depend on how the commission balances employee expectations with economic realities, leaving the question of whether the fitment factor can cross 3.0 still open.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 09:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).