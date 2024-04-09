New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended three persons for alleged involvement in trafficking peacock feathers, the law enforcement agency said on Tuesday.

Peacock feathers, revered for their beauty and symbolism, are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Acting on a complaint against four Delhi-based suspects and others involved, the CBI initiated an investigation into the illicit trade. The accused were allegedly exploiting these majestic birds, resulting in their demise through the illegal plucking of feathers.

It was found in the investigation that the accused were planning to transport the feathers to Bangkok.

Around 125 kilograms of peacock feathers were recovered from the apprehended individuals, the agency said.

In a statement, CBI officials emphasized the seriousness of the offence, highlighting the ecological impact and the threat posed to the national bird of India.

The agency has vowed to pursue further leads to uncover the syndicate behind this and bring all the perpetrators to justice. (ANI)

