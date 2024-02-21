New Deli, Feb 21 (PTI) The CBI has summoned former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and BRS legislator K Kavitha in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case next week, officials said Wednesday.

They said Kavitha has been asked to appear before the investigation team at the CBI headquarters here on Monday.

Also Read | Indian Government Planning To Have Three to Four Semiconductor Fabrication Plants in Next Five Years, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The agency had earlier recorded her statement in December, 2022 at her residence in Hyderabad, they said.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that one of the accused in the case Vijay Nair received kickbacks to the tune of at least Rs 100 crore from a group called South Group (controlled by Sarath Reddy, Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) on behalf of leaders of the AAP.

Also Read | Detonator Found in Kalyan Video: 54 Electronic Detonators in Two Boxes Found Abandoned at Busy Kalyan Railway Station Near Mumbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)